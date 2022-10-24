Share:

PESHAWAR - Stomach worms are in­creasing day by day among people in Pakistan, due to which they can suffer from many diseases, the most common of which are anae­mia and iron deficiency.

This was stated by re­nowned health practitioner Dr Abdullah Shah Baghdadi while talking to APP here Sunday. He said stomach worms are a common disease that often occurs in children. Pakistan’s weather provides a favourable environment for these worms in the stom­ach for example, eating raw cooked things, not washing vegetables and fruits well, contaminated water, sub­standard food and drinks. He said that the common cause is lack of hygiene, if a child has worms in their stomach, they have iron deficiency anemia. In addition, he said, they may suffer from intes­tinal obstruction, inflamma­tion of the gallbladder and especially in women, stone disease. Apart from chronic diarrhea due to stomach worms, there are many oth­er diseases that should be avoided every six months, he added. Stomach deworming medicine should be taken. In order to eradicate stomach worms in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, the Education and Health Departments are jointly con­ducting a campaign to elimi­nate stomach worms in 22 districts of the province.

This insecticide is ap­proved by the Drug Regula­tory Authority of Pakistan, he informed. In this cam­paign, children between 5 to 14 years of age will be given deworming medicine. To be started on school basis, chil­dren will be fed deworming medicine to prevent them from diseases, he said.

He said, last year 2021 in Mardan district, about 2,140 public and private school children as well as 352,848 madrasas students were given medicines. He said the annual large-scale deworming campaign of children is important for the physical and cognitive development of children.

It will make the children’s body resistant to infection, improve the school perfor­mance of the children, the top health priorities of the government of Pakistan in­clude elimination of mal­nutrition and anaemia, for which deworming is fast, easy and the safest meth­od is treatment. Abdullah Shah Baghdadi said some children develop a habit of eating thread, cloth or any irregular object. Although there may be many other reasons, saliva flows from the mouth or teeth grind at night. Children often cry at night, there is itching at the stool or they become ob­sessed with eating sweets or lack of appetite and slow­ness is also a symptom. He said stomach worms are a common disease that not only affects children but also causes constant suffering for adults. He also advised the parents to take care of their children so that they don’t eat things that cause pain to them. People are re­quested to make their chil­dren a part of this campaign to get rid of stomach worms through free and safe medi­cine so that their future is bright and safe, he advised