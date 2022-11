Share:

LONDON-British Conservative Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced he is standing to be prime minister, just weeks after failing in a first attempt and setting up a potentially bruising battle with his former boss Boris Johnson. Ex-finance minister Sunak said he had a “track record of delivery” as he vowed to lead Britain out of a period of “profound economic crisis”, which experts say has been worsened by the aborted policies of outgoing leader Liz Truss.