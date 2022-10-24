Share:

Washington - Thousands of people, including many of Iranian origin, marched on Saturday in Washington to show support for nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini last month. They chanted slogans such as “Women, life, freedom” and “Justice for Iran” as they walked from the National Mall — the vast green expanse that is home to the Washington Monument — to the White House. Siamak Aram, one of the organisers, said attendance would surpass 10,000 by the end of the procession and that this was the fifth such rally in Washington, in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran that are now in their sixth week. “I believe this is the biggest one,” Aram told media. Some of the protesters came from other cities such as a 28-year-old woman from Boston who gave her name only as Mahshid and wore a T-shirt that read “Help free Iran.” “We do not want this tyrant regime anymore, who is banning us from our simple human rights and from our freedom,” said Mahshid, who left Iran three years ago to complete a master’s degree in architecture in the United States. Like other people at the rally, she declined to give her last name, fearing for kin that remain in Iran.