Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who recently secured the 2022 Formula 1 title in Japan, was victorious in Sunday's US Grand Prix.

Verstappen beat Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and also helped Red Bull win the constructors' title this year, the F1 confirmed.

The Dutchman completed the race in one hour, 42 minutes and 11.687 seconds to see the checkered flag first.

Hamilton came in second as the gap between him and Verstappen was five seconds.

Ferrari's Monegasque racer Charles Leclerc ended the race in third place to make the podium.

The Red Bull Racing team that Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive for took their first constructors' title since 2013.

"It’s a very difficult weekend for us. This one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich (Mateschitz). The only thing we could do today is win," Verstappen said after the race.

Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, who was the co-founder and owner of the Red Bull energy drink company, died Saturday at the age 78. He was battling cancer.

Meanwhile, Verstappen bagged his record-tying 13th win of the ongoing 2022 season.

Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013) took 13 race wins each, the most in a single season. Verstappen is able to be the record holder in this field as there are still three races.

Formula 1 will next visit Mexico City on Oct. 30 in Round 20 of this season.

This year's 22-round Formula One World Championship will end in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.