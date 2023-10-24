12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto observed

LARKANA-The 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto wife of former Prime Minister and Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed here on Monday with a renewed commitment to continue the struggle for protecting democracy.

Qura’an Khawani and fateha Khawani were held in every corner of the country for the departed soul of Begum Nusrat Bhutto. People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid rich tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her services to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and protecting the democracy in the country. On this occasion, Qura’an Khawani was held at the Bhutto House Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana). District President PPP Larkana and former MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, District General Secretary of PPP Larkana and Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Imran Jatoi, Muhammad Saleem Soomro, Ex-MNA Nasibaan Channa, Mrs. Faryal Brohi, Dr. Sakina Gaad, Basheeraan Mohil, Shabiraan Jokhio, Zubaida Soomro, Ibrahim Khoso, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Nooruddin Abro, Mazhar Ali Khan Junejo, elected representatives, leaders and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also participated in the Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani. Collective prayers were also offered for the departed soul and paid rich tributes to the former chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party Begum Nusrat Bhutto. The participants recited the Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the well-being of Muslims. In this connection, leaders and workers of PPP and others also visited the grave of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, placed floral wreaths and offered fateha. They also visited the graves of the Slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others. They placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered fateha. Meanwhile, Qura’an Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana, in connection with the 12th death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

Qura’an Khawani was arranged by Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto) Larkana district. On the occasion, collective prayers were also offered for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs of Bhutto Family. Lunger (free food) was also distributed on the occasion among the needy and poor people. They also visited the graves of Shaheed Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha. On the occasion, security arrangements were intensified, with heavy deployment of Police and Rangers. SSP Larkana and other senior police officers were supervising the security arrangements vigilantly.