3 matches decided in Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink 2023

LAHORE - The inaugural day of Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink, being hosted by the Lahore Polo Club, featured an enthusiastic crowd of spectators and families who gathered at the club’s premises to witness a series of rivet­ing matches.

Lahore Polo Club President, Azam Hayat Noon, along with executive committee members and other dig­nitaries, graced the event with their presence. In the first match, Lahore Smart City Polo Team showcased their prowess by defeating The Noor­pur Bandobast with a score of 7-4 in a captivating encounter. Mumtaz Ab­bas Niazi, Agha Musa Ali Khan, and Sally Cactus each contrib­uted two goals for La­hore Smart City, while Farooq Amin Sufi add­ed one. Charlotte Amy, Saif Noon, and Aleem Tiwana managed to secure one goal each for the opposing team.

The second match saw Pebble Breaker emerging victorious with a score of 8-4½ against DS Polo/ Sheikhoo. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was the standout player, scoring four goals, while Bilal Haye contributed three goals, and Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa added one. Umar Malhi and Daniyal Sheikh led the fight for the opposing team, each scoring two goals.

The third match adopted a round-robin format, featuring three teams under the American system. In this series, Remington Pharma’s team excelled by first defeating FG Polo with a score of 5-1 and subsequently securing a 4-2 victory over Diamond Paints. In the pivotal third match, FG Polo managed to secure a hard-fought victory with a score of 1½-1 over Diamond Paints.