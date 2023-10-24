9th Literature Festival announces exciting lineup

Islamabad-The Oxford University Press (OUP) has announced the dates for the 9th Edition of the Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF). This three-day literary extravaganza is scheduled to take place from November 3 to 5, 2023, at the Gandhara Citizen Club in F-9 Park. The park’s sprawling grounds will serve as the vibrant backdrop for this eagerly anticipated event, as announced by a spokesman on Monday.

Under the overarching theme of ‘People, Planet, Possibilities,’ ILF promises a wide array of captivating keynotes, engaging conversations, book launches, exhibitions, and film screenings.

The inaugural event on Friday, November 3, will be open to the public, featuring thought-provoking addresses by Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director OUP; Jane Marriott, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; and Khalid Mahmood, Managing Director, Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd. The event will also include keynotes by the notable British author, biographer, and historian, Victoria Schofield, and the eminent Urdu poet, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Presidential Pride of Performance, Iftikhar Arif. The event will conclude with a beautiful performance based on a literary piece.

Staying true to its tradition of celebrating Urdu poetry and its rendition, the event’s program includes a grand Mushaira presided over by Iftikhar Arif and a Ghazal Night with the maestro Ustad Hamid Ali Khan on the second and third evenings, respectively.

All informative and literary discussions will be led by eminent experts, including Dr Ishrat Husain, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Saquib Ahmad, Dr Farzana Bari, Dr Najeeba Arif, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Kishwar Naheed, Nasira Zuberi, Omar Shahid Hamid, Muneeza Shamsie, Harris Khalique, Hamid Khan, Zahid Hussain, Nasim Zehra, Hamid Mir, Asma Shirazi, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Khaled Anam, Sarmad Khoosat, and Beo Zafar. Their diverse perspectives will enrich the sessions, exploring captivating topics such as the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence, Evolution in Education, Contemporary Literature, Endangered Languages, the Role of Women in Publishing, Changing Business Dynamics, and Foreign Policy, among others.

The event will also introduce the UK’s leading Examination Board, ‘OxfordAQA,’ which is renowned worldwide for its academic excellence and alignment with the UK education system. It will soon be available in Pakistan as the preferred option for examinations.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director OUP, expressed his excitement at the growing popularity of literature festivals, highlighting their role in broadening horizons and instilling a deep sense of identity.

The 9th Edition of ILF is held in collaboration with CDA, Getz Pharma Pakistan, Kaizen Paint Pvt Ltd, the British Council, and other supporters. ILF has earned a special place in the hearts of literature enthusiasts, drawing attendees from all walks of life in and around Islamabad. It serves as a celebration of literary works while paying homage to the significant contribution of thought development to human civilization.