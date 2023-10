Abdullah, Hikmat, Saddam advance in PSA Satellite Series 2023 

LAHORE -Abdullah Nawaz, Hikmat Yar Khan, Saddam Ul Haq and oth­ers reached the quarterfinals of the Al Baraka Bank (Paki­stan) Limited - Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023, pre­sented by Institute of Emerging Careers, and being organized by PN RKJK Squash Complex. Abdullah Nawaz beat Cavish Farrukh 3/0, 11/6,11/6,11/3, M Zaman beat Jahangir Jr 3/0, 11/1,11/4,11/2, Hikmat Yar Khan beat M Ali 3/2, 13/11, 11/9,6/11,10/12,11/9, Sad­dam Ul Haq beat M Sami Ul­lah 3/1, 11/8,11/9,9/11,11/8, Khakan Malik beat Hashir Kafayat 3/0, 11/2,11/4,11/6, Abdul Basit beat M Waqas 3/0, 11/8,11/3,11/5, Naveed Ur Rehman beat Rohan Am­jad 3/0, 11/3,11/4,11/3, Anas Khan beat Sikander Khan 3/0, 11/1,11/3,11/8. The quarterfi­nals will be played today (Tues­day) at 12pm.