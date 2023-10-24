Afghanistan outclass lackluster Pakistan

CHENNAI - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah scored sensible half-centuries after Noor Ahmed’s 3/49 led Afghan­istan to a stunning 8-wicket vic­tory over lackluster Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The eight-wicket victory marked Afghanistan’s first over Pakistan in ODIs. The two sides had come face to face on seven occasions in the 50-over format. Set to chase 283, Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided a solid start to the team as the pair put together a century-plus stand as both scored half-centuries.

The duo dominated Paki­stan bowlers before Usama Mir got the much-needed breakthrough for his side by dismissing Gurbaz in the 22nd over. Gurbaz scored 65 off 53 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and a six.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim stood his ground firm and was in­volved in another anchoring partnership when he added 60 runs for the second wick­et with Rahmat Shah before Hasan Ali got rid of him in the 34th over. He top-scored for Afghanistan with 87 in 113 balls, hitting 10 boundaries.

Shah was then joined by his skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and the duo knitted a sensible 96-run partnership to steer Af­ghanistan to a historic victory with an over to spare. Rahmat Shah scored an unbeaten 77 off 84 deliveries, laced up with five boundaries and two sixes while Shahidi scored 48 not out in 45 balls with the help of four boundaries. For Pakistan, only Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali could pick up a wicket each while the rest of their bowlers went wicketless.

The sensational eight-wicket victory ascended Afghanistan to sixth in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings while Pakistan man­aged to hold on to their fifth po­sition. Pakistan opening batters Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq justified their captain’s decision to bat first by putting up a 56-run partnership.

Azmatullah Omarzai gave the first breakthrough to Afghani­stan by sending Imam-ul-Haq back ending his brief innings of 17 off 22. Babar Azam then joined Abdullah Shafique and piled up 54 runs for the second wicket, before Noor Ahmed dis­missed the latter to claim his first World Cup wicket.

Shafique scored 56 off 75, knitted with five boundar­ies and two sixes. Mohammad Rizwan also fell prey to Noor Ahmed in the next over at a to­tal of 120. Babar Azam scored an anchoring half-century, his 30th in the format, and raised two 43-run partnerships with Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan, before becoming the third vic­tim of Noor Ahmed.

Azam played a cautious 74- run knock from 92 deliveries, with the help of four boundar­ies and one six. Iftikhar Ahmed joined Shadab Khan at a total of 206 in the 42nd over and attacked Afghanistan bowlers with a blistering innings of 42 off 27, featuring two boundar­ies and four sixes.

Shadab Khan scored 40 off 38 with the help of one four and a six. Together they added 73 runs off 45 balls to lift Paki­stan’s total to 282, before falling in the final over. Noor Ahmed returned with figures of 3-49, while Naveen-ul-Haq picked two wickets.

The Pakistan cricket team’s loss to Afghanistan has trig­gered a passionate and emotion­al response from disappointed and frustrated Pakistani fans. They expressed their anger, frustration, criticism, and disap­pointment as they had high ex­pectations for their team’s per­formance in this match, which they lost badly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan team faced its third loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, suf­fering an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. The disappointing performance, encompassing batting, bowl­ing, and fielding, has sparked concerns regarding the team’s potential.

Captaincy under Babar Azam has come under scrutiny, with several criticisms raised in­cluding questionable decision-making in critical situations, inadequate field placements and bowling changes, lack of adaptability to changing game dynamics. Inability to motivate and lead the team effectively. While Babar Azam is one of the world’s top batsmen, captaincy requires a different skill set. The pressure of leading in a major tournament might be affect­ing his leadership. To establish himself as a cricket great, Azam must overcome these challeng­es and perform consistently against formidable opponents.