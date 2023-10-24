Saturday, October 28, 2023
ARL hosts moot on health, safety, environment

RAWALPINDI- The management of Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has organised the 8th Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) conference at Morgah Club on Monday. The event drew imminent speakers and participants from various fields, making it a prestigious and highly anticipated gathering.
In opening remarks, the ARL representative accentuated the paramount importance of HSE in today’s business landscape. This significant event depicts a successful century of ARL’s gradient of achievements. The value of sharing best practices and learning from others’ experiences to ensure a safer and sustainable future was reinforced. 
The management of ARL reiterated one of its core values, “Learning and Innovation,” and its commitment to HSE, viewing it as a cornerstone of business operations and corporate social responsibility.
During the conference, six papers were presented, including Project Safety Management, Paradigm Shift from Conventional Compliance Based Process Safety to Quality and Risk Based Process Safety, Safety Culture & Leadership, The Double-Edged Sword of Carbon Capture & Storage Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector-Pakistan’s Perspective, HSE Implementation - Cement Sector, and Customized Employee Wellbeing Program – Fit for Life.
The management of ARL concluded by expressing heartfelt gratitude to all the conference participants and their contribution to the event’s resounding success.

