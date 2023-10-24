Ashrafi warns of conspiracies to divide Muslim Ummah over Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Monday asserted that there are conspiracies afoot to divide the Muslim Ummah concerning the issue of Palestine. Speaking to the media accompanied by Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Allah Wasaya, Syed Osama Bukhari, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, and other respected Ulemas and Mashaikhs, he expressed that the Pakistan Army took pride in the nation. He also commended Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for his resolute support for the Palestinian people, which he regarded as a heartfelt expression of solidarity with Palestine.