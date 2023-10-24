ATC grants bail to 18 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 18 accused in the Jinnah House attack case, registered in connection with May-9 violence. The court granted bail to the accused, including Shahbaz, Tanveer Haider, Muhammad Waseem Gull, Mukhtiar Shah, Farzana Sarwar, Hassan Mujtaba, Saif Ali, Farman Ali, Adnan Haider, Abadur Rehman, Mehmood Akhtar, Junaid Fazal, Muhammad Bilal, Shakirullah, Elven Masih, and Qadir Khan, and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the bail relief. However, the court dismissed bail petitions of six accused, Muhammad Mohsin Hassan, Zain, Haider Ali, Abdul Qayyum, Afnan Bhatti and Muhammad Ali Qureshi. ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreeke- Insaf leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 violence.

ATC issues arrest warrants of 44 accuse d in cases relate d to May-9 violence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 44 accused involved in three cases related to May-9 violence. The court issued the warrants of 9 accused in a case of damaging CCTV cameras, 19 accused in a case of damaging police vehicles and 16 accused in a case of torching police vehicles registered by Race Course police, Mughalpura police and Gulberg police respectively.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose. The police had submitted that the accused were involved in cases related to May-9 violence but they had not joined the investigations despite the issuance of the notices. It submitted that the accused were hiding to avoid their arrest and pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.