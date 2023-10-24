Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Azerbaijan hosts joint drills with Turkiye near Armenia

Agencies
October 24, 2023
International

BAKU-Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said on Monday it had begun joint drills with its ally Turkiye near the border with Armenia, weeks after Baku recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian separatists.
Azerbaijan last month took control of the long-disputed region in a 24-hour offensive that ended decades of Armenian separatist rule.
The ministry said “up to 3,000” troops would take part in the tactical drills held in the capital Baku, the Nakhichevan exclave between Iran and Armenia, as well as territories retaken from Armenian separatists.
The exercises -- dubbed “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 2023” -- involve dozens of artillery weapons and aviation.
Baku said they were aimed at “ensuring combat interoperability” between the allies.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023