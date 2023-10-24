Baby & mother kits distributed among women of flood affected areas

SUKKUR - The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in partnership with Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), under United Nations- Women’s Socio-Economic Resilience in Pakistan (WSERP) Project, distributed over 50 baby and 50 mother kits among the flood-affected communities with an aim to improve women’s access to essential services in flood-affected areas of Sindh. The beneficiaries were deserving pregnant and lactating women who were identified from formed women groups of the established Women Community’s Centers (WCC) of village Arbab Ali Mirbabhar and Long Bhatti UC Ali Wahan, Taluka Rohri district Sukkur. Kapil Dev from the UN-WOMEN Karachi office, Ajaz Ali from RSPN, Naveed Memon, District Manager, Sukkur, Nasreen Noonari, Khan Muhammad and Parveen Mahar were present during the distribution of kits.