Balohistan govt compiles data of labourers to ensure security: CM

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki Monday said comprehensive data on the labours working in the province was being compiled to devise a strategy and make sure that they were safe in Balochistan. Talking to the media during his maiden visit to Turbat city of Mekran division, Domki reiterated the government’s resolve by saying “The elements and their accomplices behind the gruesome killing of innocent labourers will be dealt with an iron hand.” The incident of Turbat in which innocent people hailing from Punjab province were killed a couple of days back saddened the entire Balochistan. Soon after the incident, “I suspended the superintendent of Police for his negligence and ordered a joint investigation to probe the appalling incident of terror”, he remarked.

The CM said that the authorities concerned gave him a detailed briefing on the steps so far taken for the arrest of the culprits behind this incident. Positive progress has been made in this connection and the headway in this regard will be shared soon, he added.

“A stern action will be taken against those involved in the killing of innocent citizens, no matter how influential and powerful one should be”, the CM vowed. Earlier, a high-level meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office Turbat under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki regarding peace and order and the progress in the investigation of the Turbat incident, in which the caretaker provincial interior minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali and related administrative officers participated. In the meeting, while giving a detailed briefing on the Turbat incident, CM was informed about the steps taken to restore peace and told that profiling of all workers from outside the city in Turbat and its surroundings is going on and in this regard, instructions have been issued to all the private and public construction companies and contractors to take necessary steps.