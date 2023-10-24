Bilawal repeats call for timely elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that ‘election delayed is election denied’.

Addressing the ‘50th anniversary celebration of Pakistan’s Constitution’ hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association here, said the PPP had been demanding an election date and its schedule since the Parliament’s term ended to no avail.

“Our aim months ago was to reach a consensus on election dates not only for the provinces of Punjab and KP but also the general elections. Unfortunately, the events of May 9 stymied these efforts and today we find ourselves where we are,” he said.

He added: “Elections delayed are elections denied. The only path forward is for the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately release the election date and schedule without any further delay, Chairman PPP said. Given the events that we witnessed over the weekend, I trust this shall be no further delayed.” He said it was only through a free, fair and impartial election where all contenders have a level and equal playing field, and the citizens of Pakistan are allowed to exercise their right to vote and in choosing their leaders that the country will be able to go forward.

Bilawal said that during his tenure as the Foreign Minister, he met with another prominent foreign minister from a country where they do not have or understand elections. He said in interpreting the Constitution, the judiciary will hopefully expand the powers of all democratic institutions. “We have however witnessed that in interpreting the Constitution in the past, the judiciary has enhanced only its own power and undermined that of other institutions. We value the independence of the judiciary and it is the cardinal principle of a democratic society,” Bilawal said.

He said a reference was filed by over a hundred civil society representatives from all walks of life against a Chief Justice of Pakistan while he was holding office. “The reference was not heard by the Supreme Judicial Council for as long as the Chief Justice was in office. When he retired, the reference was returned to the petitioner as having become infructuous. This raises some questions about accountability particularly because the honourable judges are so fond of claiming and proclaiming their fondness for accountability, particularly when it comes to civilian political leaders,” he maintained. Referring to the presidential reference regarding the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal said that the reference is pending for almost a decade before the Supreme Court.