Breast cancer awareness message be disseminated at door-to-door level: President

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need to disseminating the awareness message about breast cancer to every house across the country to ensure early detection of the disease and reduce the mortality rate. He said Pakistan had successfully handled the polio disease and this experience also helped the government to successfully handle COVID-19 later on. Now, he said the country was also driving the breast cancer awareness campaign very effectively. Addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness Programme here, the president said awareness about other key health issues including mental health, stunting, and women health should also be raised along with the breast cancer awareness campaign as it was very important to keep woman healthy for a healthy nation.

Highlighting the family system in the country, the president said that a woman was the key member of a family that must be kept healthy, financially empowered and also be kept safe from any kind of harassment in the society.

He said empowering the women economically was linked with the overall economic growth of the country. He said in Pakistan 24% of total population was suffering from mental disease that was due to a number of reasons including diseases, and financial issues.

President Alvi also stressed the need to control population by increasing the access of the people to long term contraceptive products as it was key to development of the country both in terms of health and economy.

Citing China’s example, the president said the country’s rapid development was due to its special focus on health and education. He maintained that due to lack of resources in the country, prevention should be focused to avoid chronic disease at later stage. First Lady Begum Samina Alvi urged the women to learn how to make self detection to ensure timely diagnose of the disease.

“Women should make habit of self examination for five months every month to minimize the death rate.” Appreciating the role of media in success of the campaign, the first lady said the media should continue its role in raising awareness about the disease. She said she initiated the breast cancer awareness campaign five years ago and now the topic that was considered a matter of discomfort and taboo to discuss, was now being discussed at every level. Expressing pleasure over increasing awareness about the disease, she hoped that the campaign would help further increasing the message to every door across the country.