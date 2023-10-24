Call to plant saplings at educational institutions

KARACHI-Acting Registrar of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Muhammad Sadiq while planting saplings during Clean and Green campaign on behalf of FUUAST’s Department of Horticulture said that there is a great need of plantation in educational institutions and especially in Karachi city. The plants not only add to the beauty of the environment but also prevent the increase in pollution. In this regard, it is a good practice to start plantation drive on behalf of FUUAST Employees. Professor Dr. Muhammad Zahid said that in order to improve the environment and prevent pollution, we have to plant more trees so that the students can have a better environment and also increase the beauty of varsity. If we try, we can make Karachi a greener city. Horticulture in-charge Ata Mohammad Gormani said that we will make changes in FUUAST as much as possible and make this university clean and green. Among others, Haseeb Zahid, Faheem Naz, a large number of employees were also present.