Saturday, October 28, 2023
Caretaker govt approves May 9 cases' trial in jails

8:12 PM | October 24, 2023
National

The caretaker government of Punjab has given approval for holding trial of May 9 perpetrators in jail. 

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the trial of the cases in jails. The Punjab IGP sent a summary to the chief minister according to which 35 cases registered in various districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Sargodha and Faisalabad will be tried in jails. 

The anti-terrorism courts of Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad will conduct trials on the basis of FIRs in jails.  

The jail trials in these cases were sanctioned under Section 21, Sub-Clause 2B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

