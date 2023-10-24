Friday, October 27, 2023
Cher and Madonna declare truce, ending ‘mean’ remarks

October 24, 2023
LOS ANGELES-Cher opened up about her decades-old feud with Madonna, shedding light on the current state of their relationship. Cher made it clear that she harbours no ill feelings towards the 65-year-old Madonna emphasising that she actually likes her former rival. During Madonna’s “Celebration” tour, a video clip of an old interview featuring Cher was featured. In the clip, she had referred to Madonna as “mean.” However, she revealed that they had buried the hatchet long ago, highlighting that she had called Madonna something even more harsh at some point, but Madonna forgave her. The Believe singer remarked that Madonna was “just so rude to everybody” during those visits, adding, “It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act like a spoiled brat all the time.” Cher expressed her belief that someone of Madonna’s stature and acclaim should exhibit more magnanimity and less brash behaviour. In a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cher couldn’t resist throwing a little shade in Madonna’s direction. However, during her recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cher also acknowledged Madonna’s unique ability to stay ahead of trends and possess an acute sense of what’s on the horizon in the music industry.

