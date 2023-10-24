COAS reiterates call for cessation of hostilities, opening of humanitarian corridor to Gaza

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has urged the international community to take steps for an early end to unfolding human tragedy due to disproportionate and unlawful use of force by Israeli Forces against Palestinians.

He was talking to Ambassador of Palestine Ahmad Jawad Rabei, who called on him in Rawalpindi today.

The Army Chief said it is imperative that the international community mobilizes to desist Israeli Forces from perpetrating atrocities in manifest violation of all norms of civility and humane conduct.

He also expressed condolences on the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing war in Gaza.

General Syed Asim Munir expressed grave concern over unabated violence and willful, indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians by the Israeli Forces.

He said incessant attacks on civilian population, schools, universities, aid workers, hospitals and the forced exodus of Palestinians from Gaza manifest crimes against humanity.

The Army Chief reiterated the call for immediate cessation of hostilities, opening of humanitarian corridor to Gaza, protection of civilians and adherence to the International Humanitarian Law.

He also reiterated Pakistan's principled support for an independent, viable and contiguous state of Palestine established on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said Pakistan believes that the fresh spate of violence in Gaza is the result of unabated repression, continued human rights violations and state-sponsored sacrilege of Al Aqsa mosque.