Saturday, October 28, 2023
Commissioner asks cleanliness, removal of encroachments around shrines of Holy Saints

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah has asked the officers of Auqaf Department to ensure cleanliness and removal of encroachments in and around the shrines of Holy Saints in districts of Hyerabad division. The officers of Auqaf Department should also ensure that the devotees should not face any inconvenience while visiting the shrines of Holy Saints, the Commissioner directed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday.
The meeting discussed at length the security arrangements, development works and other administrative issues of the shrines. The Commissioner asked the officers of the Auqaf Department to submit the master plans of the shrines of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar of Sehwan Town Jamshoro district and Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai of Bhitshah Town of Matiari district so that efforts should be made to provide maximum facilities there where ten of thousand devotees come to pay homage every year from different countries of the world.
He also directed the activation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras and other scanning equipment at both shrines, adding that the details of donations being received at these shrines should also be submitted to his office. Chief Administrator Auqaf Mumtaz Channa briefed the Commissioner about the details of shrines being managed by the Auqaf Department in Sindh.

OUR STAFF REPORT

