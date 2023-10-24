Court acquits Ishaq Dar, co-accused in assets beyond means reference

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court on Monday acquitted former finance minister and Senator Ishaq Dar along with co-accused in assets beyond means case. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the case. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi was present in the accountability court in the morning at around 9:00 am.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the NAB prosecutor to give the court in writing that NAB did not had enough evidence to prove Ishaq Dar and co-accused guilty and case must be quashed. Court then reserved the judgement till 1 pm.

Accountability Court previously had reserved the judgment on reference against Dar on October 17 which was to be announced on October 21. The same was later deferred untill yesterday (October 23). When the court started proceedings again at 1:00 pm, Qazi Misbah ul Hassan, lawyer of Dar and co-accused told the court, “Incrementing evidence are not sufficient in this reference from the JIT and IO. My client and other co-accused should be exonerated by the court. Appreciation of facts must be done by your order because it was your finding on November 11, 2022.” When Afzal Qureshi, Special Prosecutor High Court who was representing NAB in the case arrived at the Accountability Court, he presented authorization from Prosecutor General NAB Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah which stated that Prosecutor General had directed him to make statement for order from the court under Section 31- B (II) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.