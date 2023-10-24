CTD arrests key suspect in Amjad Sabri's murder case

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday, apprehending the prime suspect in the murder case of the renowned qawwali artist, Amjad Sabri, in Karachi.

This arrest, occurring seven years after the crime, took place in the Patel Para area of the city, thanks to a tip-off received by law enforcement authorities.

The main suspect, purportedly affiliated with a banned terrorist organisation, orchestrated Sabri's murder, employing two assailants, Asim and Ishaq. In June 2016, Amjad Sabri fell victim to a fatal shooting in the port city.

During the investigation, the CTD personnel revealed that the alleged terrorist had also confessed to his involvement in the killing of four Rangers personnel and two Pakistan Army soldiers near the Parking Plaza in Saddar.

Furthermore, he admitted his participation in various other criminal activities.

Upon the suspect's apprehension, the CTD recovered a cache of dangerous items, including hand grenades, pistols, and explosive devices. It was discovered that the individual had faced prior arrests in connection with different cases.