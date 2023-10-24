Saturday, October 28, 2023
Delay in project

October 24, 2023
Pakistan, as a developing na­tion, grapples with signifi­cant project delays, exemplified by the crucial ML-1 railway proj­ect stretching from Peshawar to Karachi. According to media re­ports, this project hinges on both IMF approval and a substantial $6.67 billion investment from China. The IMF’s endorsement is pivotal for Pakistan’s econo­my, yet delays induced by factors like COVID-19, political insta­bility, and financial constraints have hampered progress. Secu­rity concerns related to Chinese workers have further exacerbat­ed these setbacks.

The consequences of extend­ed delays are dire. They could lead to cost overruns and com­pel compromises on the project’s quality and design, jeopardising its long-term effectiveness. The ML-1 railway is not the sole vic­tim of these challenges. The M-6 motorway, spanning 306 km from Hyderabad to Sukkur, faces per­sistent delays due to various fac­tors. These setbacks underscore two major issues: Pakistan’s reli­ance on foreign loans and the lack of government capacity in rele­vant departments.

A strategic approach, bolstered by efficient governance and inter­national collaboration, is essen­tial to navigate these hurdles and ensure the timely and successful completion of these vital projects. Pakistan’s progress depends on overcoming these obstacles and forging a path towards sustain­able development.

MARYAM MOHSIN,

Dasht.

