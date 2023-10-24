Delay in project

Pakistan, as a developing nation, grapples with significant project delays, exemplified by the crucial ML-1 railway project stretching from Peshawar to Karachi. According to media reports, this project hinges on both IMF approval and a substantial $6.67 billion investment from China. The IMF’s endorsement is pivotal for Pakistan’s economy, yet delays induced by factors like COVID-19, political instability, and financial constraints have hampered progress. Security concerns related to Chinese workers have further exacerbated these setbacks.
The consequences of extended delays are dire. They could lead to cost overruns and compel compromises on the project’s quality and design, jeopardising its long-term effectiveness. The ML-1 railway is not the sole victim of these challenges. The M-6 motorway, spanning 306 km from Hyderabad to Sukkur, faces persistent delays due to various factors. These setbacks underscore two major issues: Pakistan’s reliance on foreign loans and the lack of government capacity in relevant departments.
A strategic approach, bolstered by efficient governance and international collaboration, is essential to navigate these hurdles and ensure the timely and successful completion of these vital projects. Pakistan’s progress depends on overcoming these obstacles and forging a path towards sustainable development.
MARYAM MOHSIN,
Dasht.