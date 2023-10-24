Dengue cases surge in Punjab, raising concerns

LAHORE - Punjab including Lahore, has witnessed a significant spike in dengue cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 176 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across the region. Specifically, Lahore has reported 104 new dengue cases, with the entire province confirming 176 new cases within the past day. The Department of Health has provided these figures, highlighting that Lahore alone had 104 dengue cases reported just yesterday. Additional cases have emerged in other key cities within the province, with Rawalpindi recording 20 new cases, Multan with 22, Faisalabad with 9, and both Sargodha and Sialkot reporting 2 cases of dengue each. According to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, the total number of dengue fever patients in Punjab now stands at 8003, representing a notable increase compared to the previous year.