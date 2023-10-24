Dy Mayor pays homage to Madar-e-Jamhoriyat on her 12th death anniversary

KARACHI - President Pakistan People’s Party Malir District and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Monday paid homage to Madar-e-Jamhoriyat Begum Nusrat Bhutto in his message on the occasion of her 12th death anniversary. In his message, he said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a fearless woman and her political struggle and sacrifices for the cause of democracy are unparalleled. He said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s peaceful political struggle against then dictatorship is a beacon of light for the workers and she will always be remembered.