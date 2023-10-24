Friday, October 27, 2023
ECP decides to welcome foreign observers with Open Door Policy
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
October 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday decided to welcome international observers with ‘Open Door Policy’ to observe transparency in upcoming general elections.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan will provide maximum access to international observers to watch the election process in the country,” said secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chairing the inter-ministerial meeting for inviting international observers to observe the general elections. The commission has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to take the essential measures to invite international observers to monitor the transparency of the upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to take place in the last week of January 2024. The ECP’s secretary asked the concerned staff to complete the process within a week.

Last week, the ECP in a meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by senior officials decided that MoFA should immediately be instructed “to take all necessary steps to invite international observers to observe the transparency of the upcoming general elections.” A statement from ECP also stated that it was decided that the case of the international observers who have requested the electoral watchdog to observe the election process during the upcoming general elections should immediately be processed.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

