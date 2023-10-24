Saturday, October 28, 2023
Education not an option but a necessity: Gen Munir

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) has emphasised that education is not an option but a necessity.

According to the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks during the annual convocation week of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) commenced at the university’s main campus here on Monday.

The army chief, who is also Chairman NUST Board of Governors, highlighted that today is the beginning of a new chapter in students’ lives, which heralds a significant change that demands greater responsibility.

He attended the ceremony as chief guest at the inaugural “Master Convocation Ceremony” and conferred medals upon distinction holders. He emphasised that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead. While addressing the graduates, the COAS extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty. He commended NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation. The COAS remarked that it is now incumbent upon them to figure out and analyse challenges facing the country and put their intellectual resourcefulness to find their solutions. Earlier upon arrival at NUST, COAS was received by Rector NUST. Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD students received degrees during the course of convocation week. Degrees are being awarded to over 3500 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the 7 core disciplines.

Our Staff Reporter

