Faisalabad, Peshawar, Islamabad reach Inter Division National Basketball semis 

LAHORE - De­fending champions Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad divi­sions reached the semifinals of the Inter Division National Basketball Championship Grade A at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex Is­lamabad. In the opening match of day two, Faisalabad division defeated Gujranwala by 59-42 points. Rana Bilawal scored 19 and Hanan Khan scored 15 points for the winning team. In the most thrilling match of the day, Islamabad outpaced Rawalpindi by 66-54 points. Ashrab Butt scored 19 points and Bakhtawar Taimour 10 for Islamabad. In the third, Pe­shawar secured a 77-63 win over Karachi. M Bilal scored 24 points and Abdul Wahab 21 points for Peshawar. In the fourth match, Lahore out­classed Hazara by 76-32.