LAHORE - M Babar, senior sports journalist and ex-member of the govern­ing body of Lahore Press Club, mourned the loss of his father, who passed away on Monday. The departed was laid to rest in a local cemetery. A Qul (a religious gathering to offer prayers for the deceased) will be held today (Tuesday) following the Zuhr prayer at Kermanwali Mosque, situated behind Data Darbar near Mola Bakhsh Chowk on Ibrahim Road while a dua ses­sion will be held at 3:00 pm.