FM to participate in SCO meeting

ISLAMABNAD - At the invitation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will lead the Pakistani delegation to the 22nd meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) on October 26. The CHG meeting will be attended by the Heads of Government of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Vice-President of Iran and Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and India. SCO Observer States viz. Belarus and Mongolia as well as Guest State Turkmenistan will also attend the meeting. CHG is the second highest forum in SCO. It focuses primarily on the areas of economy, finance, commerce, and socio- economic cooperation. On 26 October 2023, Pakistan will assume the Chair of CHG SCO. The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CHG Meeting.