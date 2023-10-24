Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir celebrated

Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was celebrated on Tuesday with a renewed pledge to continue peaceful struggle for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of entire state to Pakistan.

Today is a public holiday throughout the state.

The day dawned with 21 gun salutes in the state capital Muzaffarabad.

The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on the 24th of October in 1947.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all district and divisional headquarters.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, the main function of the Founding Day was held at Prade Ground where AJK President Sultan Mehmood Ch and Prime Minister Choudhry Anwar ul Haq hoisted the flag.

The national anthems of Pakistan and AJK were presented and the chief guest President Sultan Mehmood Ch witnessed various floats representing all departments.

Addressing the ceremony AJK President Sultan Mehmood Choudhry and Prime Minister Choudhry Anwar ul Haq expressed their profound gratitude to Pakistan for its unequivocal political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.