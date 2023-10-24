French envoy discusses investment with minister

ISLAMABAD - The Ambassador of France to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Nicolas Galey met with Caretaker Federal Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Monday to discuss emerging investment opportunities in transport, rail, and shipping sectors.

The caretaker minister highlighted certain projects for investments in Pakistan and said that there are golden opportunities for the French. He added that the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) is an excellent investment opportunity. Similarly, Pakistan Railways is trying to build a route from Kohat to Kharlachi to connect with Afghanistan, and French investors are welcome in this regard.

The French Ambassador H.E. Mr. Nicolas Galey stated that France and Pakistan have a long history of relations and cooperation, and French investors are showing interest in Pakistani projects. A French rail transport company Alstom is setting up its permanent representation in Pakistan, a significant step to boost further investment.