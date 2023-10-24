‘Gastroenteritis, stomach diseases in Pakistan claim 60,000 lives annually’

FAISALABAD - Gastroenteritis and related stomach diseases claim the lives of approximately 60,000 individuals annually in Pakistan. This alarming statistic was a focal point during an awareness seminar titled “Gut Warriors: Conquering Gastroenteritis Through Awareness and Action.” The event was organized by the Rotaract Club in collaboration with the Gastro-Pak project, supported by the Medical Research Council UK Research and Innovation and Earlham Institute UK, under the supervision of the Senior Tutor’s office at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The seminar, held under the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, aimed to raise awareness about Gastroenteritis and advocate for preventive measures against this prevalent disease. Prof. Dr. Abdul Khaliq, Chairman of Agronomy, stressed the need for water treatment before irrigating fields, as wastewater is contaminating agricultural produce, posing serious health risks.

Dr. Syed Aftab Wajid highlighted that water scarcity, driven by climate change, has compelled farmers to use poor-quality wastewater. Dr. Fahd Rasul, the principal investigator of Gastropak and Club Incharge, presented findings from experiments related to “Quantifying the Transmission Routes of Gastroenteritis in Pakistan and Developing Targeted Interventions.” He emphasized the use of biochar-based interventions to mitigate the negative effects of reused water on crops and vegetables, which can threaten human health. Proper water treatment was suggested to prevent disease transmission in the future.

Maria Khalid, a social scientist involved in the Gastro-Pak project, focused on the impact of wastewater irrigation on health and discussed targeted social interventions. Dr. Irfan Mahmood, an Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology at Faisalabad Medical University, shed light on the medical symptoms of acute gastroenteritis and precautionary measures.

In his closing remarks, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali stressed the importance of staying updated on the latest water treatment technologies. Social worker Ms. Maria Khalid emphasized the need for social coordination in disease prevention. President of the Rotaract Club, Sadaf Batool, provided insights and trained the audience in adopting hygienic practices. Participants were also directed to the website “www.gastropak.pk” for further information on the project’s activities and to promote the safe use of vegetables grown with treated water. This seminar aimed to raise awareness and promote proactive measures in the fight against Gastroenteritis in Pakistan.