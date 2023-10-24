Gilani pays tribute to unflinching determination of Begum Nusrat Bhutto

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid glowing tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her meteoroid services for democracy in the country on her 12th death anniversary.

In a statement, Gilani stated that Mother of Democracy. Begum Begum Nusrat Bhutto endured oppression and violence for the sake of the country and the nation, but she did not panic and continued her struggle for the rights of the people.

Services rendered by her for the country and the nation will always be remembered, the Senator said, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only democratic and political party whose leadership even offered their lives for the sake of the country and the nation. Hundreds of workers of PPP also sacrificed their lives besides its leadership, the senior party leader said and added that its leadership is struggling for the development, prosperity and security of the country and the nation in the true sense.