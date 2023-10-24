Gold rates dip by Rs400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs209,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs209,600 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs343 to Rs179,355 from Rs179,698 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs164,409 from Rs164,723, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,550 and Rs2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $1,995 from $2,001, the association reported.