Govt appoints four new board members in CDA

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Government on Monday appointed four new board members to fill the vacant positions of Member Finance, Member Administration, Member Environment, and Member Planning in the Capital Development Authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago, three board members, including finance, administration, and planning, were removed from their positions on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure transparency in upcoming elections, while the post of the member environment was vacant since the elevation of its last incumbent Captain Retired Anwar ul Haq as Chairman of the civic authority.

According to the notifications issued, a grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Talat Mehmood Gondal, was appointed as the new member administration and was serving as Trade and Investment Counsellor in Pakistan’s Consulate General in New York.

Mr. Talat is known for his strong academic background as well as administrative skills and before joining his assignment in New York, for which he was on the top of the merit list, he was serving in the National Highway Authority. He also served as Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in the recent past.

In a separate nomination, another grade-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Saba Asim, is posted as the new Member Environment. She belongs to a powerful businessman family in the capital, and it is her third entry into the CDA.

Earlier, in the last few years, she had served in the authority twice on deputation and worked in multiple seats, including Director of Estate Management-II and Director of Human Resources.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has appointed a grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, Tahir Naeem Akhtar, as Member Finance. He belongs to the 36th common of the civil service and earlier served in the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and the National Disaster Management Authority on deputation in the recent past.

On the other side, a grade 20 officer, Dr. Asghar Naeem, is posted as Member Planning in the CDA. He was earlier serving in the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority as its Chief Planner.

In most of the organizations, the boards are just a policy-making body, and their members have a very limited role in day-to-day affairs. However, in CDA, the situation is quite different as every board member controls huge wings, and people suffer in the absence of permanent board members.