Helicopter provided to Nawaz Sharif didn’t belong to Jahangir Tareen: Firdous

SIALKOT - Former federal minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan, while shared her insight on the allocation of key political roles and alliances in the country on Monday, emphasised upon the importance of strategically placing commanders on various political fronts to enhance their performance.

Awan pointed out the significance of establishing contacts and partnerships with influential figures such as Chaudhry Nisar, highlighting the benefits of collaboration with experienced politicians like Ghulam Sarwar.

She noted that Farah Habib, who had already joined the party, had a rich history of political engagements and had worked alongside Sheikh Rashid. Regarding Fawad Chaudhry, Awan mentioned his involvement during the formation of the Istehkam Party. She also mentioned his requests for facilities from party leaders.

Awan underlined that individuals interested in joining any political matter must obtain legal clearance from the courts before affiliating with their party. Finally, she clarified that the helicopter provided to Nawaz Sharif did not belong to Jahangir Tareen. This statement offered clarity on a matter of public interest. Awan’s comments provided an insider’s perspective on political dynamics and key figures in Pakistan’s political landscape.

HEALTH WEEK IN SIALKOT OFFERS FREE DISEASE SCREENINGS AND SERVICES TO LOCAL COMMUNITY

In a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti- Dengue, Dengue Focal Person Saharish Khalid provided updates on the dengue situation in the region. Over the last three weeks, 9 suspected dengue cases were reported, with diagnoses still ongoing. So far, this season has seen a total of 34 confirmed dengue cases.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Asad Raza emphasized continuous monitoring of dengue hotspots for prevention. Indoor and outdoor dengue teams were directed to ensure effective surveillance, take action when larvae are found, and follow operational procedures. Third-party validation of dengue eradication efforts is also underway.

In a separate event, the Health Week was inaugurated at the Primary Health Center in Muradpur, Patti. Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shiraz Masood discussed the health services available during the week, which include screenings for various diseases. This initiative aims to provide timely diagnoses and treatments for individuals who may be unaware of their health conditions.

Services offered during Health Week include screenings for Hepatitis B and C, diabetes, immunization for Hepatitis B, PCR tests, diabetes tests, comprehensive blood pressure and respiratory disease screenings, TB tests, HIV/ AIDS tests, as well as health check-ups for mothers and children.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar mentioned that Health Week would be celebrated in Sialkot district from October 23rd to 26th. In addition to the tehsil headquarters hospital in each of the four tehsils, health camps are being set up in rural health centers and primary health centers. These camps offer general check-ups, gynecology services, TB and hepatitis screenings, and diagnosis for other diseases, along with child vaccinations.

AC Sialkot encouraged citizens, especially women, to take advantage of the medical screening camps during Health Week. Early diagnosis of any health condition will allow for timely and comprehensive treatment. The efforts aim to promote better public health and disease prevention in the region.