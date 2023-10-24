ICT police face uniform shortage, seek relief

ISLAMABAD-“We haven’t received uniforms from the government for over two years now. With winter approaching, it will be challenging for us to carry out our duties professionally in Islamabad’s cold weather without winter sweaters and coats,” a police constable stated while speaking to The Nation.

Policemen in Islamabad are entitled to receive two uniforms (a pair of pants and a shirt) and a pair of boots annually. Additionally, they should receive one sweater every three years and a winter jacket every five years. The Nation has received numerous complaints from policemen about not receiving their uniforms as per the administration’s guidelines.

While visiting a check post in Islamabad, another police constable expressed his frustration, saying, “I haven’t received my uniform for nearly three years. I had to spend Rs. 9,000 to buy fabric and pay for the stitching of a single uniform. I recently had two uniforms stitched for a total of Rs. 18,000, which put a significant strain on my finances.”

In a Police Station, another officer revealed, “Spending almost Rs. 12,000 each month on fuel for my motorbike eats up 14% of my salary. After covering house rent, groceries, utility bills, and my children’s tuition fees, it’s nearly impossible for me to afford a new uniform privately. I urge the administration to provide us with the uniforms we need.”

Taqi Jawad, the Spokesperson of ICT Police, responded to The Nation’s inquiries by saying, “We did face issues with uniforms, primarily due to quality concerns with the uniforms delivered by our vendors last year. Our higher-ups were unwavering in their commitment to uniform quality. We have now received the uniforms and started distributing them to our officers.”

Jawad continued, “Another reason for the delay was the induction of 1,750 new personnel into ICT Police. Our priority was to provide uniforms to these new recruits first. Now that this gap has been addressed, our policemen have begun receiving their uniforms.”

A recent recruit in ICT Police told The Nation, “I was given only one uniform when I was hired. With a 12-hour workday, I often need to wash my uniform after my shift and wear the same one the next day. It would be greatly appreciated if we could receive another set of uniforms, sweaters, and winter coats as soon as possible.”

The officer also highlighted a logistical issue, stating, “There is only one store for traffic police, Islamabad police, and the Anti-Terrorist Squad at the Police lines in Islamabad. When we go there after a 12-hour shift, we are often informed that today is not the day to receive uniforms and are asked to come back another day. Increasing the number of stores would help us receive uniforms more promptly,” added a traffic police officer in a conversation with The Nation.