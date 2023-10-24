IPP confident about general polls in January next year

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan Monday said that his party had no ambiguity regarding the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held in the last week of January next year. Addressing a party meeting here, he asked the party hopefuls to immediately launch mass contact campaigns in their respective constituencies and start mobilizing to the general public.

The IPP’s proposed workers conventions’ schedule to be held in various districts of Punjab was also discussed in the meeting. The IPP president also assigned important tasks to the party leaders at the divisional level in Punjab so that the future plans and manifesto of IPP could be highlighted among the masses with letter and spirit. Aleem Khan directed the party leaders to come out in the field, start a people to people contact campaign and give them hope for a better future. He said that in the last five years, the PTI and PDM both Governments had done nothing for the welfare of the common people and could not strengthen the country’s economy. He added that today the general public has been dismayed with both previous rulers and fed up with the traditional politics. Abdul Aleem Khan indicated that in the current scenario of disturbed political and economic situation Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party is the only choi