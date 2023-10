KARACHI - The Area Manager of Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) Mahboob Ali called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday. They discussed the measures for the welfare of the people through Islamic teachings and projects pertaining to the services to humanity. The Governor lauded the role of the IRP in working for the poor people. He said that the IRP was also endeavouring to end unemployment in the region.