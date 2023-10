Israeli forces in its unabated brutal air strikes and bombardment on besieged Gaza martyred over seven hundred Palestinians in a single day today.

Health ministry in Gaza says 704 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air raids.

At least 5,791 Palestinians have so far been martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Meanwhile, France’s President Macron, in Tel Aviv today called for “decisive relaunch” of the Palestinian peace process.