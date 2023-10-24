JI to move court of law for twisting all regulations to facilitate sitting mayor

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to explain under which code of conduct City Mayor Murtaza Wahab was electioneering while enjoying the public office.

The JI Karachi Ameer raised the point at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Monday. He was flanked by JI leaders Dr Osama bin Razi, Raja Arif Sultan, Zahid Askari and Sohaib Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Murtaza Wahab was elected unopposed as a union committee chairman from Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi through fascist tactics under feudal system. He held the Election Commission of Pakistan hand in gloves with the Pakistan People Party in this regard. He recalled that the PPP had ambushed the Local Government elections to wrongfully defeat the JI and the ECP had supported the fascist PPP in this regard. The support for the PPP by the ECP was still intact, he added.

The JI leader said that later the PPP defied the constitution and twisted the law to install Murtaza Wahab, whereas the ECP once again retracted from its own stance and code of conduct to facilitate the PPP leader. On the occasion, he appealed the judiciary to fast tracked the constitutional petitions filed by the JI against this sheer violation of the constitution and the ECP’s code of conduct. He said that the JI will also move a court of law for twisting all the regulations to facilitate a sitting mayor in connection with taking part in elections from three union councils.

Talking about the return of the Main Nawaz Sharif, he questioned the royal welcome for a declared offender by a court of law. At a time when the entire nation was expressing solidarity with Palestinians, multi millions were spent for advertisements and to engage media for the return of Sharif.

He further said that Main Nawaz Sharif in his address compared the prevailing situation with his ouster but he should have known that his own party and brother have ruled over the country for 16 long months and the prevailing caretaker ruling regime was also an extension of the previous government. The JI leader said that the party will continue its solidarity campaign with Palestinians. In this regard more rallies will be taken out and funds will be raised. Engr Naeemur Rehman said that Alkhidmat was already collaborating with various welfare organizations in Gaza to provide some relief to the affected people.