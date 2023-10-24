Journalists get training on election day reporting in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - The Social Youth Council of Patriots (CYCOP) organized a oneday training session for journalists in Muzaffargarh, focusing on Election Day Reporting. The event saw the participation of prominent journalists from the district. Master trainer Miss Mehwish Munib emphasized the importance of informative reporting on election day. She stressed that media coverage of election campaign should provide equal attention to women candidates in both urban and central areas. Reporting should be positive on election day to ensure transparency in electoral process. Mehwish Munib highlighted that having a good understanding of the rules and regulations issued by Election Commission significantly enhances the effectiveness of reporting. She underlined the vital role elections play in establishing a stable democratic society, ultimately contributing to the nation’s development and progress. She further explained that the responsibilities of journalists increase on polling day. Comprehensive and accurate reporting is only possible when reporters are well-versed in the election rules, regulations, and laws. Identifying cases where women’s votes aren’t cast, which could lead to the need for a re-poll according to the law, was also discussed, although this is rarely practiced. In conclusion, Sawir Ahmed Khan, Program Coordinator of the WRL Project, extended his gratitude to the attending journalists for their participation in the training session. This initiative aims to empower journalists with the knowledge and skills needed to ensure transparent and informative reporting during elections.