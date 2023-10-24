King Charles cries in silence over Prince William, Harry’s rift

LONDON- Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift, that turned worse after the Duke of Sussex’s exit from the royal family in 2020, is impacting King Charles and the royal family the most. Brooke Siffrinn, Even the Royals co-host, claims the rift between the two royal brothers seem to be beyond repair in their father’s life, its even giving the monarch deep wound at the age of 74. To a question about whether or not the rift will ever come to an end, Brooke said it’s possible, but it may take a while. The expert believes that the brothers may make up, but not in the King’s life, and at that point, it will just be them, suggesting they may come to the conclusion: “You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside.” Brooke also claimed that Charles and Harry could restore their close bond first, as they are father and son. She believes it will bring William and Harry together, suggesting “nothing that serious has happened between them. To them, it probably seems so big, but, they’re brothers.” According to the expert the tension, between the two brothers, has spilled over to Princess Kate and Meghan Markle. She said: “I think, if there’s any hope of anyone working out the feud, it is probably Harry and Charles. I think Charles really does love Harry, obviously, that’s his son. She went on “I think William and Harry have always had a little bit of a rough go of it, even as kids. I know this is colored through the lens of Harry’s book, and it’s obviously from his perspective, but there are times that I’m just like, ‘Wow. William just seems like a… jerk.” Brook did not hesitate to explain the situation in her true words, saying: “The things that he would say to Harry that went beyond an older brother kind of thing.” She explained: “I think, maybe some day down the road, maybe when Charles passes away, I hate to say that, those two, it will just be them at that point, like maybe they’ll find a way, when they’re older to be like, ‘You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside.” Whereas, King Charles’ plans for a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy has drawn questions over how slim he aims for it to be. Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers spoke to Sky News and mused how the royal family members were reduced to a few. “I think that’s what we saw Princess Anne say in an interview just before the coronation– ‘listen there isn’t a lot of us left’,” he recalled. Noting Prince Andrew’s abuse scandal as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to step down from the royal family, Myers said it was likely that the public would see other faces like the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh step up. “So who are left to fill the top spots, certainly Prince William and the Princess of Wales have been stepping up their duties. “So who is going to step in, are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh going to be able to step up to the plate; there’s talk of Lady Louise, even though she’s at university, maybe stepping into a royal role in the future. “I’m sure there’s a few more chess pieces to sort of flit around and move across the board.”