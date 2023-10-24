LHC seeks replies from police authorities on Khadija Shah’s contempt plea

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a contempt petition, filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah against police high ups over arresting her in another May-9 violence case, till October 24. The court sought replies from police authorities to the contempt petition on the next date of hearing. The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the contempt petition filed by the fashion designer. The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and joint investigation team head, DIG Investigations Imran Kishwar, appeared before the court on being summoned. The court observed that the police had reported that accused Khadija Shah was nominated in only two cases related to May-9 violence but why she had been arrested in another May-9 case now.

To which, the CCPO replied that the police recently arrested three accused, in connection with May-9 violence, who claimed that the accused Khadija Shah incited them to create law and order situation in case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May-9. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 24 and sought replies from the police authorities on the contempt petition. Earlier, during the first round of proceedings, the court had summoned the CCPO Lahore after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel. The counsel had submitted that the police through a report had informed the court that Khadija Shah was named only in two cases but after the LHC division bench granted bail to her in the cases, the police arrested Khadija Shah in third case on charges of abetting in connection with Rahat Bakery arson matter.