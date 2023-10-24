Marriyum Aurangzeb files acquittal plea in anti-state speech case

LAHORE - Former information minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday filed an acquittal application in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with an anti-state speech case.

The PML-N leader requested the court to acquit her as she was not responsible for conversation in the programme. Taking action on the application, the court issued notice for November 11 to the prosecution and sought a reply.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings of the anti-state speech case, wherein the former minister also appeared and marked her attendance. The court also exempted PML-N leader Javed Latif from personal appearance for one-day while allowing an application filed on his behalf.