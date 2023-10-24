Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Marriyum Aurangzeb files acquittal plea in anti-state speech case

Marriyum Aurangzeb files acquittal plea in anti-state speech case
Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Former information minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday filed an acquittal application in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with an anti-state speech case.

The PML-N leader requested the court to acquit her as she was not responsible for conversation in the programme. Taking action on the application, the court issued notice for November 11 to the prosecution and sought a reply.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings of the anti-state speech case, wherein the former minister also appeared and marked her attendance. The court also exempted PML-N leader Javed Latif from personal appearance for one-day while allowing an application filed on his behalf.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023