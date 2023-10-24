Mega job fair on Thursday

FAISALABAD - A “mega job fair” would be arranged at Government College of Technology (Boys) Samanabad under the aegis of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here on Thursday (October 26, 2023).

A spokesman of the college said here on Monday that Director General Operations TEVTA Amir Aziz would inaugurate the fair as chief guest whereas President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq and former president Board of Management TETVA Engineer Asim Munir would attend the ceremony as guests of honor.

He said that District Director TEVTA Faisalabad/ Chiniot Abid Hussain Chaudhry would monitor the entire activities of job fair which would help the students under “TEVTA Career Division” to seek and find appropriate job or business for their bright future. More than 1000 students have so far been contacted by the organizing committee for their participation in the job fair and all these students belong to the TEVTA institutes in Faisalabad and Chiniot districts, he added.