Momentous acts

It is our responsibility to halt the rising crime wave and save our country. Pakistan, initially created to be a haven of freedom, now grapples with the increasing crimes that encircle it. However, why does it seem that no one is voicing their concerns? Why are we all silent today? Isn’t it our duty to combat the evils plaguing our nation? This is a pivotal moment, and it’s our responsibility to combat wrongdoing in our country.
Today, thefts and burglaries have become commonplace in Pakistan. People are not even safe within the confines of their homes, yet we remain silent. We haven’t raised our voices against this injustice. It’s time to speak up for our country, for ourselves, and for our families. We must not turn a blind eye to these thefts and burglaries; they are the seeds of more significant crimes. If we don’t take action now, these offences may escalate into more heinous crimes, such as murder, and we could lose our loved ones. It is imperative to take preventive measures against other criminal activities.
As responsible citizens, let’s not remain silent or cover up these issues; let’s fulfil our duty by reporting them to the police, so these crimes can be prevented. Practical steps are needed for prevention.
IMRAN HAIDER,
Karachi.