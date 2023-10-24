Momentous acts

It is our responsibility to halt the rising crime wave and save our country. Pakistan, initial­ly created to be a haven of free­dom, now grapples with the in­creasing crimes that encircle it. However, why does it seem that no one is voicing their concerns? Why are we all silent today? Isn’t it our duty to combat the evils plaguing our nation? This is a pivotal moment, and it’s our re­sponsibility to combat wrongdo­ing in our country.

Today, thefts and burglar­ies have become commonplace in Pakistan. People are not even safe within the confines of their homes, yet we remain silent. We haven’t raised our voices against this injustice. It’s time to speak up for our country, for ourselves, and for our families. We must not turn a blind eye to these thefts and bur­glaries; they are the seeds of more significant crimes. If we don’t take action now, these offences may es­calate into more heinous crimes, such as murder, and we could lose our loved ones. It is imperative to take preventive measures against other criminal activities.

As responsible citizens, let’s not remain silent or cover up these is­sues; let’s fulfil our duty by report­ing them to the police, so these crimes can be prevented. Practical steps are needed for prevention.

IMRAN HAIDER,

Karachi.